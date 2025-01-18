Persecution of Christians sets a new record: More than 380 million believers at risk for their faith

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 18 de enero, 2025

Being Christian is becoming an increasing risk. This is highlighted in the 2025 World Watch List published by the international organization Open Doors. The report, which examines the level of discrimination and persecution faced by followers of Christ worldwide, notes that 2024 marked a new record with 380 million believers living under high-risk conditions, including 4,744 detained for defending their faith, as well as 54,780 threats, 3,231 cases of sexual assault or forced marriages, and 28,368 attacks on homes, shops, or businesses. In contrast, the number of people killed for religious reasons fell for the third consecutive year, reaching 4,476.

These numbers mean that 1 in 7 Christians is at high risk of persecution in the world at this time. Figures that increase in Africa (1 in 5)and, above all, in Asia (2 in 5).

Asia, the continent most at risk for Christians

This last continent is once again the region where Christians face the most extreme risks. North Korea holds the sad honor of topping the list once again - as it has done since 2002, with the sole exception of 2022 when the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan. The runner-up in this this grim tally is Somalia, in Africa, the second continent where it is most difficult for Christians to practice their faith. Rounding out the top three is Yemen, one of the countries where the risk has increased the most over the past year, which has allowed it to jump from the fifth to the third position.

The organization especially highlights the situation of the faithful in Kyrgyzstan, "which has climbed drastically in the World Persecution List." The country's score has risen 7.5 points, "which was enough to raise its position fourteen places to number 47, marking its first appearance in the Top 50 since 2013."

In addition, the repressive measures implemented by the current president, Sadyr Zhaparov, since 2021 have been echoed in neighboring Central Asian countries, such as Kazakhstan. In both, the number of raids against followers of Jesus, as well as threats and attacks with stones, have skyrocketed. According to Frans Veerman, managing director of the World Watch Research Unit, "The threat from authoritarian regimes in Central Asia has intensified to the point that many Christians in the region are increasingly fearful. Christians are a deliberately targeted or are extravulnerable in countries besieged by radical elements and progressively more autocratic regimes."

69% of Christians killed, in Nigeria

However, the deadliest country for Christians is again Nigeria. The attacks by Fulani militia and jihadist groups left 3,100 killed in 2024. That is 69% of the faithful who suffered a violent death during the past year.

Open Doors also wanted to put the spotlight on Algeria, Libya and Afghanistan. In these countries "the visible Christian presence is diminishing, leading believers into isolation or clandestine meetings."

As Veerman charges, "governments in these regions must take significant steps to address the growing influence of jihadist groups and prioritize the protection of the vulnerable from aggressors. Without these measures, once thriving Christian communities will disappear."

Mexico worsens its persecution against the faithful

Although they also warn about the increase of policies that make it difficult for Christians to live their faith and a greater lack of protection in Europe and America, these countries have improved their score in the top 50. Thus, and although they remain on the list, Cuba moved from 22nd to 26th place, while Venezuela ranked 46th after being 34th the previous year. For its part, Nicaragua remains in 30th place while Mexico is the only one that worsened the situation of the faithful and went from 37th to 31st.

Open Doors annually carries out a review of the situation of Christians in the world, quantifying the risk levels of each country according to a series of objectifiable inputs, to which it gives a numerical value.