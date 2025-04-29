Three people killed and others injured in shooting in Uppsala, Sweden

Published by Juan Peña 29 de abril, 2025

Three people were killed in a shooting Tuesday in downtown Uppsala, a city north of Stockholm, Sweden's capital, police said.

"Three people have been confirmed dead following a shooting," police said in a statement, explaining that they have opened a murder investigation.

Swedish Police added that, in addition to the deceased, there was an undetermined number of more individuals wounded by bullets. Officers went to the city center after receiving emergency calls from civilians.

Downtown Uppsala was blocked off by authorities, who immediately launched an operation to track down the shooter.

The motives or details about the attack are unknown.