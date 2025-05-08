Maduro's regime violently raided the house of one of the opposition leaders after her rescue to the US

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de mayo, 2025

Magalli Meda, Venezuelan opposition leader and close collaborator of María Corina Machado, claimed Wednesday night that officials of Nicolas Maduro's regime broke into her residence in Caracas, just a day after she arrived in the United States after more than a year in asylum in the Argentine embassy.

"World alert. Jorge Olavarría and I, Magalli Meda, denounce that at this moment, while Diosdado Cabello lies about alleged negotiations for our exit, his repressive arm violates our home in Caracas," the activist wrote on her X account. The message was accompanied by photographs taken remotely, showing hooded men inside her home.

The operation took place after her arrival in the U.S.

The raid occurred after Senator Marco Rubio confirmed on Tuesday that Meda and four other members of María Corina Machado's team had left the Argentine embassy in Caracas, where they had remained in asylum since March 2023, and were already safe in U.S. territory.

The five opponents are part of Vente Venezuela, the party led by Machado. They took refuge in the embassy following the Venezuelan prosecutor's office's issuance of arrest warrants against them, which accused them of alleged participation in conspiracy plans related to political activities against the dictatorship.

Meda was not at her residence when the officers entered. Through her post, she also rejected the statements made by the top Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello, who insinuated that the group's departure resulted from an agreement with the government, which she qualified as false.