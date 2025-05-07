Macron meets Syrian President during his first visit to Europe

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de mayo, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday received his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known by his war name Abu Mohamed al-Golani, during the former Islamist terrorist's first visit to Europe.

Macron "will reaffirm France's support for the construction of a new Syria, a free, stable and sovereign Syria that respects all members of Syrian society," the presidency said Tuesday.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people, who aspire to peace and democracy," it added.

Macron will also emphasize "his demands to the Syrian government, including the stabilization of the region, in particular Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism."