Venezuelan opposition leader supports Trump's measures against the Aragua Train, but asks to distinguish between criminals and innocent people

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de marzo, 2025

The Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, expressed her support for President Donald Trump's recent measures against the Aragua Train (TdA), one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the region. However, he called for a distinction to be made between criminals and Venezuelan citizens who have emigrated due to the country's crisis.

Denounces Aragua Train's link to Maduro regime

In a statement released on her social networks, Machado stated that dictator Nicolás Maduro not only oppresses Venezuela but also runs criminal structures such as the TdA and the Cartel of the Suns. He noted that the US government has already recognized these links in executive orders signed by Trump last March 16.

"The irruption of the TdA in Venezuelan prisons, as well as its rapid expansion throughout the American continent, is explained by its links to the autocratic and criminal regime presided over by Maduro," he said.

El Tren de Aragua has been accused of drug trafficking, human trafficking, extortion and homicides in several countries. In Chile, the Public Prosecutor's Office holds him responsible for murders and kidnappings, while in the United States he is blamed for the murder of businessman Lakem Riley in Athens, Georgia.

Support for sanctions, but with a call for prudence

From his political movement, Machado reiterated his support for the actions undertaken by democratic governments against the TdA, which he described as "a serious threat to the entire hemisphere." However, he stressed the importance of preventing innocent Venezuelans from being unjustly criminalized due to the actions of groups linked to chavismo.

"We trust in the rule of law in democratic countries so that good Venezuelans receive the protection and protection provided by the law," he said. In addition, she urged the authorities to differentiate "with total clarity between the criminals of the Maduro regime and the vast majority of innocent migrants."

Finally, Machado emphasized that the problems facing Venezuela are a direct consequence of Maduro's autocratic and criminal regime, which flagrantly violates the Constitution. He reiterated his commitment to continue fighting for the reestablishment of constitutional order, freedom and democracy in the country.