Pope's funeral procession concludes to proceed with the coffin closing ceremony

Pope Francis’ funeral procession at St. Peter's Basilica has concluded, after three days of being open for the faithful to bid farewell to the pontiff, and thus proceed to the ceremony of closing the coffin, before the funeral and burial scheduled for Saturday.

According to images distributed from inside the Vatican Basilica, a few minutes before 11 am ET, the faithful stopped parading before the coffin of Pope Francis and only cardinals, priests and workers of the Holy See, remained inside St. Peter's.

The funeral is scheduled for this Saturday at 4:00 am ET, which is expected to be attended by more than 200,000 people.

Also, since Tuesday morning, when the pope's body was transferred to the basilica, more than 250,000 people have flocked to the Vatican to pay homage to him, the Holy See said Friday.