Pope Francis' funeral: Trump among the first to pay his respects at the funeral chapel

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de abril, 2025

Pope Francis' funeral began Saturday at the Vatican, drawing thousands of mourners and international leaders, five days after his death at the age of 88.

11:35 am

11:34 am

05:19 am 200,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Francis

The Vatican announced Saturday that around 200,000 people are following the funeral of Pope Francis in and around St. Peter’s Square, surpassing the figure initially reported by Italian authorities.



The funeral began Saturday in St. Peter's Square, with tens of thousands of mourners and world leaders in attendance, including Donald Trump, Javier Milei, and Volodymyr Zelensky."