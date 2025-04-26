Pope Francis' funeral: Trump among the first to pay his respects at the funeral chapel
The large crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the funeral greeted the arrival of the first Hispanic pope’s coffins. with applause and cheer
Pope Francis' funeral began Saturday at the Vatican, drawing thousands of mourners and international leaders, five days after his death at the age of 88.
200,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Francis
The Vatican announced Saturday that around 200,000 people are following the funeral of Pope Francis in and around St. Peter’s Square, surpassing the figure initially reported by Italian authorities.
The funeral began Saturday in St. Peter's Square, with tens of thousands of mourners and world leaders in attendance, including Donald Trump, Javier Milei, and Volodymyr Zelensky."
President Trump pays his respects
Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, paid his respects at the funeral chapel for Pope Francis.
Funeral for Pope Francis begins at the Vatican
The funeral for Pope Francis began Saturday at the Vatican, five days after his death at the age of 88, drawing thousands of mourners and international leaders to St. Peter’s Square.
The crowd greeted the arrival of the coffin of the first Hispanic pope with applause and cheers."