Vatican correspondent Edgar Beltran revealed to Voz News all the details about the funeral of Pope Francis

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de abril, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed the Vatican correspondent for The Pillar, Edgar Beltrán, about everything that happened after the death of the Pope Francis, including the recentarrival of world delegations for the funeral of His Holiness. During the interview, the two discussed not only the legacy of the former head of the Catholic Church, but also who could be the new pope.

"From Wednesday until today there were 250,000 people who visited the pope, who prayed for him in front of his coffin. On the first day of visits it was expected that St. Peter's Basilica would close at midnight and it ended up closing at five in the morning because of the number of people who were still in line wanting to pray for the pope, which means that the turnout was very large," Beltran commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.