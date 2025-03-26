After Trump's pressures, India is considering reducing tariffs for more than half of the products coming from the United States

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2, and many countries are already devising measures to mitigate or even nullify their effect. One of them is India. As reported by Reuters, Narendra Modi is evaluating reducing tariffs for more than half of the products arriving from the United States.

According to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO), he average U.S. tariff on foreign countries is 2.2%, while India's is 12%. In turn, the U.S. trade deficit with India is $45.6 billion.

Trump's reciprocal tariff policy could cost New Delhi some $66 billion, given that it would affect approximately 87% of its products. After speaking to government sources, Reuters noted that India is seriously evaluating a trade deal to reduce tariffs on more than half of U.S. imports worth $23 billion.

"Under the deal, India is open to reducing tariffs on 55% of U.S. goods it imports that are now subject to tariffs ranging from 5% to 30%, said both sources, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media," the media outlet added.

With this plan, India aims to reach the agreement before April 2, thus avoiding reciprocal tariffs from the United States.