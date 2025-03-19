India's Narendra Modi joins Truth Social, Donald Trump's platform

Published by Agustina Blanco 19 de marzo, 2025

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a rare step among world leaders by joining Truth Social, the social network owned by US President Donald Trump.

Modi, who created his account on the platform recently, debuted on Monday with a post that included a photograph alongside Trump, taken during his 2019 visit to the United States in Houston, Texas. In the message, he expressed being "delighted" to be part of this network.

On Monday, Modi's account on Truth Social had already reached 21,500 followers, with the prime minister following only two accounts: that of Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.

For his part, Trump, who has 9.28 million followers on the platform, welcomed Modi by sharing a link to an interview the Indian leader gave to podcaster Lex Fridman. In that conversation, Modi addressed topics such as his personal background, the Gujarat riots of 2002 and India's relationship with China.

Truth Social is operated by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a company Trump took public in March 2024. Currently, the US president owns about 57% of the company's shares, which has a market valuation of $4.45 billion.

Although Trump maintains a significant presence on Truth Social, his reach remains limited compared to X (formerly Twitter), where he has 87 million followers.

Modi's arrival on Truth Social marks a milestone for the platform, which until now has had limited adoption among high-profile political figures outside the United States. His presence could attract greater international attention.