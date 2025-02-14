Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump met with Narendra Modi at the White House. The president and the Indian prime minister held a meeting in the Oval Office and later held a joint press conference. They announced new investments in the United States, announced a "MEGA Partnership for Prosperity" and discussed reciprocal tariffs.

Modi recently arrived in Washington DC and took the opportunity to meet with a range of officials and personalities close to the president. Among them were Elon Musk, Mike Waltz, Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The meeting with Trump took place on Thursday night. It was first in the Oval Office, where the two leaders chatted and took photos for the press. The Republican president presented Modi with an autographed copy of his most recent photo book, "Our Journey Together," which contains an image of the two at the Taj Mahal.

They later took questions from reporters, at which point Trump announced new Indian investments in the United States.

"India is also reforming its laws to welcome US nuclear technology, which is at the highest level, into the Indian market. This will bring safe, clean, and affordable electricity to millions of Indians and tens of billions of dollars to the U.S. civilian nuclear industry in India," the president said.

For his part, Modi anticipated a great relationship between India and the United States for years to come. "The people of America are aware of President Trump's motto - Make America Great again, or MAGA... The people of India want to Make India Great Again, or MIGA... MAGA plus MIGA equals 'MEGA Partnership for Prosperity'," he said, to which Trump smiled and cheered.

Trump announced reciprocal tariffs: "Whatever India charges, we'll charge them"

Trump seized the moment to anticipate an increase in tariffs against India, a country that, according to the Republican, has "the highest tariffs in the world."

"They’ve been very strong on tariffs, and I don’t blame them, necessarily, but it’s a different way of doing business. Its very hard to sell to India because they have trade barriers, very strong tariffs," Trump said.

"We are going to— if its India or if it’s somebody else— we’re going to have the same. Whatever India charges, we’re charging them. Whatever another country charges, we’re charging them. It’s call reciprocal, which I think is a very fair way," he added.