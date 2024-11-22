VIDEO: Part of London Gatwick Airport cleared after ‘security incident’
Sussex Police reported sending an explosive ordnance disposal team to the site "as a precaution."
British authorities ordered part of one of London Gatwick Airport's terminals to be evacuated as a precautionary measure while they investigate what they described as a security incident.
"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the airport wrote on its X account.
A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.— London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) November 22, 2024
Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.
Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.… pic.twitter.com/srjjz4rra0
Images were posted on social media showing people leaving the premises. Meanwhile, the BBC detailed that Sussex Police sent an explosive ordnance disposal team to the airport "as a precaution."
"To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with," said the police statement obtained by the news network.