VIDEO: Part of London Gatwick Airport cleared after ‘security incident’

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

British authorities ordered part of one of London Gatwick Airport's terminals to be evacuated as a precautionary measure while they investigate what they described as a security incident.

"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the airport wrote on its X account.

Images were posted on social media showing people leaving the premises. Meanwhile, the BBC detailed that Sussex Police sent an explosive ordnance disposal team to the airport "as a precaution."

"To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with," said the police statement obtained by the news network.