State Department revokes visa for Mexican band that praised Jalisco Cartel - New Generation leader

3 de abril, 2025

The State Department revoked the visa of the members of a Mexican musical group who during a concert at the University of Guadalajara projected the image of El Mencho, leader of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

During the performance of Los Alegres del Barranco, the band showed images of the CJNG ringleader, while they performed the song El Dueño del Palenque, in which he was praised as a "war hero."

On Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced on X that the United States had revoked the Mexican group's visas.

"I am pleased to announce that the State Department has revoked the work and tourist visas of the band members," Landau continued. "In the Trump Administration, we take our responsibility for foreign access to our country seriously. The last thing we need is a welcome mat for people who exalt criminals and terrorists."

This action prevents gang members from entering the United States. Between April and August, the group was scheduled for a 14-concert tour through several cities in Texas, Oklahoma, California, Tennessee, Washington and Alabama.

Likewise, Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, condemned the band's actions during a press conference, calling for an investigation to be opened. Sheinbaum reiterated that "there should be no apology for violence and criminal groups."