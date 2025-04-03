Bukele to meet with Trump on April 14 at the White House

Published by Víctor Mendoza 2 de abril, 2025

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, informed on Wednesday that he will meet with his counterpart, Donald Trump, next April 14 at the White House.

The Salvadoran president's visit will take place after the Central American country received on March 16 more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants, allegedly members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA), deported by Washington.

These alleged gang members are being held in the maximum security prison Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (Cecot).

On Monday, the Trump administration sent another 17 alleged members of the Aragua Train and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

"I would like to invite you to join me at the White House on April 14, 2025, for an official working visit," reads part of a letter in English that Trump sent to San Salvador and that Bukele posted on the X social network.

In the missive, the Republican leader says he wants to talk about how El Salvador and the United States can "mutually" support each other.

Of "great importance" to Trump is the willingness to use the Cecot prison for the Aragua Train and MS-13 gang members, who have been designated by his administration as terrorist groups.

That mega-prison for 40,000 inmates has severe security measures, and no family visits are allowed.

"Your support of my efforts to combat illegal immigration is greatly appreciated," the U.S. president stressed in the letter.

The news of the visit also coincides with the Republican magnate's announcement to impose massive tariffs against China and the European Union and a universal minimum of 10%.

As well as other Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, Trump ordered the 10% minimum tariff for El Salvador.