A 26-year-old man was rescued alive on Wednesday from the rubble of a hotel where he had been working in Naypyidaw, Burma, five days after the devastating earthquake that struck the country.

The six-story facility collapsed during the earthquake.

The man was rescued around midnight (local time) through a small hole in the rubble and was then evacuated on a stretcher.

The operation was carried out by rescue teams from Burma and Turkey.

Burma reports 2,886 dead



The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Burma last Friday and killed at least 2,886 people, according to reports from local authorities.

Earlier, four days after the earthquake, Burma successfully rescued a 63-year-old woman from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital.

Thousands more people are believed to have died in the quake.

Burmese authorities also reported that 4,639 people were injured and 373 are still missing.

Destruction in Thailand



The quake caused widespread destruction not only in Burma but also in Thailand.

Thai authorities reported on Wednesday that the death toll from the quake had risen to 22, with 72 people listed as missing.