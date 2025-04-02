Kiev and Moscow accuse each other of violating truce over energy facilities

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 2 de abril, 2025

Clashes between Russia and Ukraine persist as the extension of the truce to the entire war front remains uncertain. Meanwhile, two U.S. government sources cited by Reuters on Tuesday stated that such a truce is unlikely in the near future.

Russian drone attacks in Ukraine's Zaporiyia and Kharkov regions killed one person and injured ten, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

In the southern Zaporiyia region, a 45-year-old man was killed when an "enemy drone" struck vehicles parked in front of a house, local governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

A 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were injured in the attack, he added. Meanwhile, in the northeastern city of Kharkov, near the Russian border, Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that another drone strike by Moscow forces left eight people wounded.

Before these latest attacks, both Ukraine and Russia lodged complaints with the United States on Tuesday over bombings targeting their energy facilities. Kiev urged Washington to tighten sanctions on Moscow to increase pressure.

On Wednesday, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow has yet to receive a response from Washington regarding its complaints about these attacks. According to Moscow, the strikes impact its energy sector and violate the conditions of the limited truce agreed upon by Putin and Zelensky.

Russian emissary's trip to Washington The Kremlin announced Wednesday that its negotiator, Kirill Dmitriev, may travel to the United States this week to meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff amid a thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington.



This visit would mark the first of its kind to Washington since Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022. According to CNN, the meeting will focus on reviving bilateral relations between the two countries.



"Yes, I confirm that this visit is possible. We’re continuing our discussions with the Americans through various channels. I can’t provide you with anything more specific than that," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his daily press briefing.



Dmitriev, 49, head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, has been under U.S. sanctions since 2022 and would require a temporary suspension of these restrictions to obtain a visa for travel to the United States.

Stalled peace negotiations

Senior Trump administration officials have recently discussed the possibility that Washington may be unable to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the coming months, Reuters reported on April 1, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

The United States is drafting plans to increase pressure on both Kiev and Moscow as the prospect of achieving a full ceasefire by April or May grows increasingly uncertain, the news agency reported.

White House and State Department officials quoted by Reuters acknowledged that Vladimir Putin is actively obstructing efforts to broker a peace deal.