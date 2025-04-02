Canadian leader Doug Ford proposes to eliminate tariffs if President Trump does the same: 'Let's work together'

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de abril, 2025

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asserted that Canada could eliminate its tariffs with the United States if President Donald Trump does the same.

"I’ll be making the case all day directly to Americans: drop the tariffs and let’s work together to be the richest and safest two countries on the planet," Ford said the morning of Trump's expected tariff announcement.

In that vein, Ford proposed that the U.S. and Canada work together on boosting nations that are safe and prosperous. He highlighted that Trump's tariffs will increase costs for American families.

"President Trump’s tariffs will put millions of American jobs at risk and raise costs for families across the U.S," the Canadian leader argued.

Trump's announcement President Donald Trump announced Sunday that next Wednesday, April 2, a day he dubbed "Liberation Day" because he will present his ambitious tariff plan, the incoming reciprocal tariffs will begin and that, unlike how it was intended, they will be applied "for all countries."

Prior to the announcement, White House officials had told the public that the reciprocal tariffs would initially be for 10 to 15 countries with which the U.S. runs the largest trade deficits.