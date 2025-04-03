Burma: at least 3,000 dead in the earthquake
A junta spokesman, Zaw Min Tun, stated that 3,085 people were killed, 341 are missing and 4,715 were injured by the 7.7 magnitude quake six days ago.
The death toll from last Friday's earthquake in Burma has surpassed 3,000 people. The data corresponds to the latest tally on Thursday from the military junta.
This official also explained that they had received almost 1,000 tons of emergency material and rescue teams from 17 countries.
"We are continuing with search and rescue operations. We express our gratitude to the international community and medical teams for their tireless work," he said in remarks picked up by AFP.
Burma's junta announces temporary truce after earthquake
The cease-fire will run from Wednesday until April 22 "with the aim of accelerating relief and reconstruction efforts, and maintaining peace and stability," the junta said in a statement.
Three major armed ethnic minority groups announced a month-long pause in hostilities on Tuesday to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.