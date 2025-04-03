Burma: at least 3,000 dead in the earthquake

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de abril, 2025

The death toll from last Friday's earthquake in Burma has surpassed 3,000 people. The data corresponds to the latest tally on Thursday from the military junta.

A spokesman for the junta, Zaw Min Tun, declared that 3,085 people died, 341 are missing and 4,715 were injured by the 7.7-magnitude quake six days ago.

This official also explained that they had received almost 1,000 tons of emergency material and rescue teams from 17 countries.

"We are continuing with search and rescue operations. We express our gratitude to the international community and medical teams for their tireless work," he said in remarks picked up by AFP.