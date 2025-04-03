The story of the sister of the young Colombian girl who disappeared in Mexico: "Camila is not just another number"

Published by Virginia Martínez 2 de abril, 2025

María Camila Díaz Grajales is a 24-year-old Colombian woman who traveled to Mexico with a job offer in hand, hoping to save up to finish paying for her studies. However, what began as a dream quickly turned into a nightmare. Her family lost contact with her at the end of February, starting a campaign to find her that quickly gained international visibility.

Grajales traveled to Mexico City in early December, having previously accepted a job in a gastronomic establishment. Although her family was contacted in the first few weeks, she has not been seen since February 26.

In late March, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a yellow notice to help locate the young woman. This document includes physical characteristics of the young woman, such as a scar on the index finger of her left hand, her height of 5′2″, and "medium" build.

"To all people, I ask for a lot of solidarity"

Cristina Grajales, Camila's sister, spoke with Karina Yapor on Voz News, where she recounted the current situation of the family after the disappearance. "The proposal came out of the blue, and he didn't give me any further information. I was alerted and passed on the alerts, because usually that turns out to be human trafficking. But he paid no attention to me and unfortunately decided to travel to Mexico City," he began.

At the same time, she said that they already began to notice certain oddities from the beginning, such as the little information about her daily life. "It was striking that she spoke in a very general way. She doesn't say what the name of the restaurant is or what the names of her roommates are; she doesn't mention anything specific. That's what was very striking. And always when we talked to her, it was in very closed angles of the room where she was," Grajales continued.

Regarding the case, he clarified that the Colombian Embassy transferred the complaint to Mexico, and they are dealing with it as human trafficking. "To all the people, I ask for a lot of solidarity. We need to find her. Camila is not just another number. She is a woman who has a family, who has values, who has dreams and a life ahead of her to try to fulfill those dreams," he added.

In case of having information that could help to find Grajales, the authorities enabled the telephone line 604-590-3108, extension 41351. You can also call the cell phone at 318-532-2852.

The complete interview with the sister of the young woman who disappeared in Mexico