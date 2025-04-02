Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de abril, 2025

The Kremlin imposed new restrictions on oil exports through the Black Sea amid negotiations between Russia and Ukraine brokered by the United States. Specifically, it ordered the temporary blockade of one of the berths at the Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP).

Transneft, a publicly owned company in charge of managing Russian pipelines, said the suspension of the berth will be for 90 days.

"A temporary ban on operations has been imposed on oil loading berth 8. NCSP has been ordered to eliminate all identified violations by June 30, 2025," Transneft explained, in statements reported by Reuters.

Such a move is not a new development. On Monday, the Kremlin halted operations at two other Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) berths, from where Russian and Kazakh oil is exported.

These measures are based on Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities, the Kremlin said. Ukraine also stressed that Russia is carrying out attacks on its resources.