Milei's Argentina is ready to fight Agenda 2030 on the international stage

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

On Thursday, Argentina reiterated its opposition to the UN’s interventionist agenda, which was overwhelmingly supported by 170 countries, with 13 abstentions and just one vote against. President Javier Milei reinforced his stance against supranational bodies and Agenda 2030.

"The women's agenda should not be invoked for purposes other than the protection of women," the Argentine delegation explained. "Stereotypical views on the association of poverty or violence or the incidence of violence in developing countries do not conform to the scientific evidence that demonstrates the multi-causal origin of violence and the need for a complex and consistent approach."

The delegation also pointed against the use of "broad and undefined terms," such as "hate speech" or "disinformation," which, due to their lack of definition, could be used against freedom of expression.

Secretary of Worship and Civilization Nahuel Sotelo told local media outlet La Nación, "It was a document that invoked the women's agenda to limit freedom of expression, with open and undefined turns of phrase that went so far as to allow prior censorship even for women themselves."

Sotelo also argued that "the document was based on a radical feminist approach and had approaches to violence that were based on a vision that has no scientific evidence whatsoever."

Just two days earlier, Argentina had a similar score. It was the only country to vote against a resolution entitled Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Minister Plenipotentiary Andrea Repetti explained that "the document subject to the vote does not sufficiently guarantee access to human rights for indigenous peoples without discrimination."

She also criticized the "ambiguous and broad terminologies" of the text and warned that "the affirmation of the promotion of ancestral practices may lead to the validation of traditions that could be at odds with the fundamental rights of women and girls, or the right to health and access to scientific progress."

Milei is against Agenda 2030





The two votes were announced shortly after President Milei ordered the withdrawal of Argentina's delegation from the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29).

The series of decisions reflects the libertarian leader's stance against supranational policies that, he argues, infringe on the autonomy and sovereignty of nations and their citizens, who have no voice in these decisions.

Shortly after ordering the withdrawal from the climate summit in Azerbaijan, Milei met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. "Today the world is much better because the winds of freedom are blowing much, much stronger, the forces of heaven are on our side," said the Argentine leader after congratulating the Republican on his "resounding" victory.