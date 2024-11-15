Milei becomes first foreign president to see Trump after his election win

Milei and Trump met at Mar-a-Lago/ Edit from screenshots . Office of the President .

Donald Trump and Javier Milei met at Mar-a-Lago at an event organized by the America First Policy Institute to celebrate the Nov. 5 election. The libertarian became the first foreign president to see Trump following the United States elections.

Milei, president of Argentina, made a whirlwind trip to Florida due to the invitation to participate in the event, which was also attended by Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy Jr. and Sylvester Stallone, among others.

Trump and Milei took a photo that was all the rage on social media. The photo also featured Musk, the secretary general of the presidency of Argentina, Karina Milei, and Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein.

At the time of the speeches, Milei congratulated Trump on the victory over Kamala Harris and pledged to work together for years to come.

"I want to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his resounding victory, the greatest political comeback in history, taking on the entire establishment and even putting his own life at risk," he said.

"Today the world is much better because the winds of freedom are blowing much, much stronger, the forces of heaven are on our side. Thank you for making me part of this very important event and for allowing me to speak here among you who are true giants," Milei added.

Trump took the stage shortly after Milei and dedicated a few words of thanks to him, first for his presence and then for his handling of his country.

"Your speech was spectacular but your work in Argentina is even better. Congratulations and thank you very much for being here. You are 'MAGA': Make Argentina Great Again," the president-elect noted.

JD Vance, Richard Grenell, Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard and many others gathered in Florida to celebrate Trump's Nov. 5 election.