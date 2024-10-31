President Milei of Argentina fires his foreign minister for not supporting the US in the vote against Cuba at the UN

Mondino had assumed her position last December 10, together with the new Argentine government/ Juan Mambromata .AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, fired his foreign minister after she voted at the United Nations in favor of lifting the U.S. embargo on Cuba. The libertarian president confirmed the departure of Diana Mondino from the government and her replacement will be Gerardo Werthein, until now Argentine ambassador to the United States.

Although her departure at the end of this year was a rumor that had been circulating for some time, it was prematurely carried out after her vote against the U.S. embargo on Cuba along with 187 other countries at the United Nations. Only the United States and Israel voted in favor of keeping the embargo in place, while Moldova abstained.

Many internal frictions had occured between Milei and Mondino, who had been left out of several important international trips such as the G7.

The now former official arrived at the Foreign Ministry with the Milei administration last December 10 and remained in her position until Wednesday afternoon, when the president's office they confirmed her departure through a statement.

"Argentina is going through a period of profound changes, and this new stage demands that our diplomatic corps reflect in every decision the values of freedom, sovereignty and individual rights that characterize Western democracies."

The communiqué did not thank Mondino for her work so far and also took aim at the Argentine diplomatic corps.

"In this sense, our country categorically opposes the Cuban dictatorship and will remain firm in promoting a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetuate the violation of human rights and individual freedoms (...) The Argentine Republic will defend the aforementioned principles in all international forums in which it participates and the Executive Branch will initiate an audit of the career staff of the Foreign Ministry, with the aim of identifying promoters of agendas that are enemies of freedom," the message added.

Mondino is an economist from Córdoba who was part of the board of directors of important companies such as Pampa Energía, Standard & Poor's and Loma Negra.

In addition to her experience in the private sector, she also works in education. She was director of Institutional Relations and professor of Finance in the Master in Business Administration and in Finance at Universidad CEMA. She is also an academic advisor of the Libertad y Progreso Foundation.

Her replacement will be Gerardo Werthein, until now Argentine Ambassador to the United States. Werthein has international experience in the sports field after his time as president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) and as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a position he still holds.

Milei's reaction after firing his foreign minister

In addition to the statement, the president of Argentina surprised by retweeting national deputy Sabrina Ajmechet, who wrote the following on her X account: "Proud of a government that does not put up with nor is an accomplice of dictators."