Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a blunt warning to Iran on Tuesday following an attack of multiple rockets that hit several Israeli cities. While Netanyahu stressed that most of the projectiles were intercepted thanks to the country's advanced air defense systems, he assured that the government will take care to defend its nation and will retaliate against anyone who threatens it.

"I congratulate the Israel Defense Forces on this impressive achievement," Netanyahu declared, also thanking the United States for its support of Israel's defense efforts. "Iran made a grave mistake this evening – and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our resolve to retaliate against our enemies," he added.

The Israel Defense Forces(IDF) reported that despite numerous interceptions, some hits were recorded in the central and southern parts of the country. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari indicated that authorities were assessing the impact of the attack. "We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide," Hagari added.

Iran threatens retaliation if Israel responds

Iran's representation to the UN launched a clear threat to Israel. In its statement, Iranian officials called their attack a "legal, rational and legitimate" response to the actions of the "Zionist regime," which they said harmed both Iranian citizens and interests. The message concluded with a serious threat: if Israel "dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue."

US backing

Meanwhile, the U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to Israel's defense. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. military forces to assist in the interception of Iranian missiles, directly contributing to the protection of the country. Biden called the attack "defeated and ineffective," highlighting both Israel's defensive capabilities and U.S. military support in this joint effort. "Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel," said Biden, underscoring his administration's unconditional backing.

According to U.S. defense officials, several Iranian missiles were destroyed by U.S. destroyers deployed in the eastern Mediterranean. Among the ships involved in the operation were the USS Arleigh Burke, USS Cole and USS Bulkeley, while other U.S. Navy naval units also operate in the Red Sea as part of coordinated defense efforts in the region.