Times Square stabbing victim and her attacker die

Published by VozMedia Staff 1 de septiembre, 2026

(AFP) A woman stabbed two people and killed one of them on Monday in New York's tourist hub of Times Square before being shot dead by police, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced.

Mamdani announced the deaths at a press conference and said that the second victim was in stable condition at a hospital.

"It saddens me deeply to report that one of the victims has died, as has the suspected perpetrator," he said.

The suspect was identified as Pamela Cisneros, a 49-year-old Queens resident who was known to have mental health issues.

Cisneros pulled two large knives from a bag before threatening passersby in broad daylight, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

She then approached a 68-year-old man and stabbed him in the abdomen. Twenty seconds later, she attacked a 32-year-old woman, whom she also stabbed in the abdomen—injuries that ultimately led to her death.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until after their families have been notified.

The police intervened quickly and tried to convince Cisneros to drop his weapons.

"The officers engaged the woman in conversation for four minutes and gave her numerous orders to drop the knives, which she refused to do," Tisch said.

"I'm not going to drop anything. I'd rather kill both of you," the woman replied to the officers, according to Tisch's account.

A witness told local media outlet PIX11 that the suspect was holding two knives and that police subdued her with a stun gun before she lunged at the officers.

"They shot her twice," said the witness, who declined to give his name.

Police confirmed that they had unsuccessfully used a stun gun before firing their service weapons.

Local media reported that the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tisch said that they do not believe the attack is related to terrorism.

"This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation that unfolded in the heart of Times Square," he said.

An AFP reporter at the scene reported a large presence of emergency services and officials inspecting a bloodstain in Times Square.