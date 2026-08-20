Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 19 de agosto, 2026

A major scandal is rocking the justice system in Fairfax County, Va., following confirmation that Abdulloi Doniyor Toshpulodzoda, a citizen from Tajikistan charged with the murder of his landlord, Mohammad Hemmatian, has fled the country.

The defendant left U.S. territory after obtaining a passport with the consent of the District Attorney's Office headed by the progressive D.A. Steve Descano, who is financially backed by billionaire George Soros.

Toshpulodzoda, who entered the United States during the administration of Barack Obama and subsequently violated his terms of stay, was found not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) after admitting to the crime.

Despite being under the supervision of the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute (NVMHI) in Falls Church, Va., he was granted special leave.

In May 2024, a joint request by Assistant District Attorney Claiborne Richardson and the defendant's defense team authorized an escorted transfer to Washington, D.C., to process documentation at his country's embassy.

Months later, in July, during a second overnight pass to stay in an apartment funded by a Fairfax County housing program, Toshpulodzoda went to Dulles International Airport and boarded a flight to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, with a layover in Turkey.

Outrage over judicial inaction and oversight failures

The incident sparked harsh criticism of Descano's handling of cases involving immigrants and violent criminals. Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares called the prosecutor's actions unacceptable.

"A judge said no, Virginia authorities said yes anyway," Miyares stated.

"Steve Descano supported a violent, committed man accused of killing his landlord to obtain a passport. The passport request should have been the five-alarm fire, but instead it [was] ignored and he was allowed to walk out of a mental facility and flee the country. This is an unconscionable level of incompetence," he added.

A spokesperson for Descano's office confirmed that prosecutors "did not object" to the escorted trip to obtain consular documentation, although they maintained that during regular court hearings they had upheld their position of opposing permanent release into the community.

The office referred further explanations to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health, which cited privacy laws to avoid providing details about the granting of permits.

Key facts in the case The defendant: Abdulloi Doniyor Toshpulodzoda, a citizen of Tajikistan who entered the U.S. during the Obama administration and overstayed his legal status. The crime: He admitted to the murder of his landlord, Mohammad Hemmatian, but was found "not guilty by reason of insanity" (NGRI) and committed to a psychiatric hospital in Virginia. The key permit: On May 29, 2024, the Fairfax County District Attorney's Office and the defense jointly requested a pass for him to travel to Washington, D.C., to renew his passport at the Tajik embassy. The escape: In July, he obtained a second community pass to stay in a county-program apartment; he walked to Dulles International Airport and flew to Dushanbe via Turkey. Political Funding: District Attorney Steve Descano has received hundreds of thousands of dollars for his local campaigns from Democratic financier George Soros.

Deportation orders and an active arrest warrant

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) clarified that Toshpulodzoda's departure constituted the "final enforcement of his removal order," issued by an immigration judge on June 24.

However, in light of his unplanned escape from the state healthcare system, Virginia authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the event that the individual attempts to re-enter U.S. territory.

The civil rights organization Virginians for Safe Communities harshly criticized the incident, calling the local justice system a "joke," while various analysts point out the gravity of the fact that an individual diagnosed with serious mental health issues and charged with a violent crime has managed to evade public custody through administrative concessions granted by the District Attorney's Office.