Tyler Robinson will face charges of aggravated homicide and could be sentenced to death for the murder of Charlie Kirk

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 1 de septiembre, 2026

Tyler Robinson will stand trial on a charge of aggravated homicide following the September 10, 2025, shooting that claimed the life of political activist Charlie Kirk in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University, as ruled by Judge Tony Graf in the Fourth Judicial District in Provo.

The court's decision authorized the prosecution to proceed with the capital charge, which means Robinson, 23, faces the possibility of being sentenced to death, life in prison without parole, or a sentence ranging from 25 years to life in prison. After the ruling was read, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the seven charges.

The risk to the crowd and the political implications

During the preliminary hearing, Judge Graf concluded that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to justify the aggravated homicide charge by demonstrating that the defendant deliberately endangered third parties. The ruling considered the location of the attendees around the tent where the victim was performing.

"These circumstances support a reasonable inference that the defendant was aware that other people were standing near Mr. Kirk when he fired," Judge Graf stated from the bench.

For its part, the prosecution argued that the defendant fired a high-powered rifle into a crowd estimated at about 3,000 people due to disagreements with the activist's political stance.

Although the defense attorneys argued that the shooter fired a single shot aimed directly at the victim with no intention of harming others, the prosecution refuted this point by noting that firing a weapon of that caliber into a crowd constitutes a substantial risk of death known to the perpetrator.

The family's reaction and the course of the proceedings

The court's ruling came on the eve of the first anniversary of the incident and was acknowledged by the victim's family in a public statement sent via email.

"Today's decision, which comes nearly a year after Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family's quest for justice for him," the Kirk family stated.

"As the next phase of the legal process begins, our family remains united in our love for Charlie, our commitment to seeking justice, and our prayer for a transparent and timely process."

In addition to the primary charge of aggravated homicide, Robinson faces charges of obstruction of justice and grossly reckless discharge of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury. The judge ordered the defendant to stand trial on all charges filed by the Utah County District Attorney's Office.