Helicopter crash at Fort Hood mobilizes emergency teams after two fatalities are confirmed

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de agosto, 2026

A day of mourning has shaken the military community in Texas. An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter belonging to the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Hood crashed on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Salado, killing the two people on board the aircraft.

Bill Coleman, a spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff's Office, reported that the crash occurred in an open field, which prevented the aircraft from striking residential areas or civilian structures.

Local emergency services responded quickly to the scene, where the two crew members were pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time.

Regarding the impact on the ground, spokesperson Coleman described the severity of the crash, noting that "it was clear this was a violent crash."

Local authorities also confirmed that the fighter jet's initial impact sparked a wildfire in the surrounding area, with the flames continuing to spread uncontrollably past 3:30 p.m.

Priority at the crash site

Military command reacted immediately to the loss of its personnel. Brigadier General Ethan Diven, acting commander of the base, confirmed in an official statement that the Apache helicopter was assigned to units at Fort Hood, a facility located near Killeen, about 70 miles north of Austin.

"Our immediate priority is to secure the site and support initial response efforts," stated the military high command, limiting the flow of technical information while the security perimeter is stabilized. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information," Diven added.

So far, Army investigators have not provided specific details regarding the potential causes of the accident, nor have they revealed the identities of the fatalities. The area remains under strict federal security to facilitate the work of military aviation experts.