Shooting at Denver high school leaves at least three students in critical condition

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de septiembre, 2025

At least three students were critically injured Wednesday after being shot in a shooting at Evergreen High School in Denver. According to The Associated Press, the three minors were transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Health Center in Lakewood, and are currently in critical condition due to the severity of their injuries. Similarly, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a fourth person was reportedly transported to another hospital from the Evergreen area in connection with the shooting, but did not provide details about his injury.

In a statement, sheriff's office spokeswoman Jacki Kelley said that "there is no longer an active threat," and explained thatthe source of the gunshot wound received by the shooter, whose identity has not been released, was still unknown. "I can tell you that I don't believe law enforcement fired any rounds today. So, we still need to learn exactly what happened to that suspect and why he was injured the way that he is," Kelley commented.

The spokeswoman, who detailed that the shooting took place both inside and outside the school premises, explained that authorities responded immediately to the first 911 call. "We’re law enforcement. Police and fire just show up. When you hear the words ‘active shooter,’ and you know that there are kids involved, we’re coming," Kelley said.

A tragedy that occurred shortly after the Minneapolis shooting.

The high school shooting comes two weeks after another shooting at Annunciation Catholic school in Minneapoliswhen a 23-year-old attacker named Robin Westman opened fire inside the church located south of the city, leaving 21 injured and two dead, both of whom were children as young as 8 and 10 years old.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance sent their condolences to the families of the victims and to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Similarly, Vance commented on this shooting that "We really have, I think, a mental health crisis in the United States of America. We take far more psychiatric medication than any other nation on Earth, and I think it's time to start asking very serious questions about the root causes of this violence."