Pilots who participated in bombing raids against Iran were invited to the White House for July 4 celebrations

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de junio, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the U.S. pilots who took part in the bombing operation against the three nuclear facilities in Iranwill attend this week's Fourth of July celebration at the White House. "President Trump looks forward to celebrating our nation's founding on Friday in the nation's capital. To join in the celebration, the might of America's Air Force will conduct a flyover featuring our state-of-the-art F-22s, B-2s, and F-35s - the same air capabilities used for the decisive and successful strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities," Leavitt said in a statement.

Less than 24 hours before the statement, U.S. President Donald Trump had previewed during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News that the pilots would be invited. "Yes, they’re going to come to the White House. But what you said is right. These people flew 36 hours in a small space, a big plane, but a small spaces mostly occupied by bombs, and they flew so brilliantly," Trump commented during the interview.

The B-2 Spirit flyover has generated high expectations as the bombers that the Trump Administration used during the strikes against Iran's three nuclear facilities earlier this month, in what represented the official involvement of the United States in the armed conflict that Israel had maintained with the Persian nationfor several days prior to the attack. Similarly, the event will be attended by several members of Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, which is the site where the bombers are assigned and where the Republican president is expected to deliver a speech.