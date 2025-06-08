Protests against ICE escalate in several cities after immigrant raids

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de junio, 2025

Protests that began after a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations have spread rapidly in several cities across the country, where groups of protesters have attempted to block vehicles and confront federal law enforcement. The demonstrations began after ICE conducted several raids targeting people with criminal records, including gang members, drug dealers and those accused of violent crimes.

On Friday, federal agents raided at least seven locations in Los Angeles, and operations continued the next day in Paramount, California. Large groups of protesters mobilized quickly on both days. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, local officers only provided traffic control support and did not participate in arrests.

Clashes between protesters and federal agents were reported in the vicinity of Saturday's operation. Videos captured the use of smoke bombs and masked agents' formation of defensive lines. ICE reported that during this week's operations in Los Angeles, 118 immigrants with irregular statuses were arrested, many with felony records for drug trafficking, assault, domestic violence and immigrant smuggling.

Attacks on officers and law enforcement response

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that more than 1,000 people surrounded a federal building and assaulted ICE agents, causing damage to vehicles, buildings and public property. In addition, it reported that there has been a 413% increase in attacks against its agents.

During the protest against ICE operations in Paramount, California, a Border Patrol vehicle was attacked with stones by protesters. Fox News reporter Bill Melugin released a video showing the exact moment of the attack from inside the vehicle. In the video, the impact of the stones can be heard and the side windows and windshield can be seen being smashed. A federal source who shared the footage noted that the attack was extremely dangerous: one of the stones pierced the windshield, which could have killed the driver or caused a serious accident, as the vehicle was in motion.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons called the riots in Los Angeles "horrific" and criticized local authorities for delaying their response. He said ICE will continue to enforce immigration laws and blamed officials such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for prioritizing politics over public safety.

"ANY attack on our agents or officers will not be tolerated," Lyons said. He also charged that family members of federal officers have been victims of harassment following the release of their personal information.

Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks announced that several arrests have already been made for assaults on federal agents. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem sent a direct message to the protesters: "You will not stop us or slow us down."

Trump calls for federal intervention to control unrest

President Donald Trump spoke out about the recent riots in California with a direct message on his social network: "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!"

Protests in other cities

In New York, a group of protesters rallied in front of the Jacob Javits Federal Building in Manhattan and attempted to prevent an ICE van from leaving. Police responded to an emergency call and arrested five people for blocking traffic after multiple warnings.

Similar situations were reported in Chicago earlier this week, where protesters attempted to obstruct another vehicle linked to ICE operations. Images circulating on social media show how these protests have adopted direct confrontational tactics, generating tension between protesters and law enforcement.