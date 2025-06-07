Chaos in California: Hundreds clash with ICE agents in Los Angeles amid protests over massive raids

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de junio, 2025

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles on Friday to demonstrate against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a series of surprise daylight raids that sparked widespread chaos. The operations led not only to rioting and vandalism but also to direct confrontations with ICE agents. Tensions peaked in the heart of the Fashion District, where ICE officers arrested David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), after he attempted to intervene in the arrest of an alleged undocumented immigrant. According to an SEIU statement, Huerta sustained injuries during the arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center. The raid in which Huerta intervened targeted dozens of employees at a clothing wholesale company.

In the face of this, hundreds of people quickly gathered in front of the Los Angeles Federal Building to demand Huerta's release. Tensions escalated as several of the protesters were detained after clashing with ICE agents. As the standoff extended into the evening, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement ordering the approximately 200 demonstrators still gathered outside the building to disperse.

nO his X account, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli explained that Huerta deliberately obstructed ICE officials while they were executing a warrant, blocking their vehicles. Essayli added that Huerta was formally arrested on suspicion of interfering with federal officers and is scheduled to be arraigned this Monday.

Four search warrants

Clashes erupted in multiple parts of the city between ICE agents and protesters, with officials deploying pepper spray and stun grenades to disperse the crowds. One of the tensest moments occurred when hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside a detention center holding nearly 50 suspected undocumented immigrants detained by ICE. Several protesters attempted to forcibly break into the facility, but agency officials managed to control the situation and prevent it from escalating by dispersing the crowd.

According to a statement from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, 44 people were formally arrested for administrative reasons during the ICE raids, while one individual was arrested for obstruction. The spokeswoman also explained that federal agents executed four search warrants related to the alleged harboring of undocumented immigrants at three different locations in downtown California.