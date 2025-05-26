FBI arrests U.S. citizen who intended to set fire to U.S. embassy in Israel

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de mayo, 2025

FBI agents arrested this Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the city of New York a 28-year-old man who was charged with "attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive" an office of the U.S. Embassy in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. In a statement, the agency detailed that the suspect is a U.S. and German dual citizen named Joseph Neumayer, who had been initially arrested in Israel and then deported to the United States, where he was detained following a warrant issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo of the Eastern District of New York.

In a separate press release, the Department of Justice (DOJ) explained that Neumayer arrived in the Jewish nation in April and had his first documented contact with local authorities on May 19, when he spat at an embassy guard. "As alleged in the complaint, Neumayer arrived in Israel in April 2025. On May 19, Neumeyer, 28, arrived outside of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv carrying a dark-colored backpack. Without provocation, Neumeyer spat on an Embassy guard as he walked past. Neumeyer managed to break free as the guard attempted to detain him, leaving behind his backpack. A search of Neumeyer’s backpack revealed three rudimentary, improvised incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails," the DOJ detailed.

"Neumayer will face the full weight of the law."

The agency also mentioned in its press release that "law enforcement tracked Neumeyer to his hotel, where he was arrested. Neumeyer’s social media revealed that earlier in the day on May 19, he posted, ‘join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f*** the west.' Law enforcement authorities confirmed the presence of flammable fluid in the devices. Other social media posts from an account believed to be used by Neumeyer revealed his threats to assassinate President Trump. On May 25, Israeli authorities returned Neumeyer to the United States."

On his X account, FBI director Kash Patel also weighed in on the case and assured that Neumayer will face the full weight of justice. "Joining our partners, I can confirm that today FBI agents arrested Joseph Neumayer, a dual U.S. and German citizen, on allegations of planning to firebomb the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel — as well as threats made against President Trump’s life on social media. Neumayer was arrested earlier this week in Israel when embassy officials discovered a backpack carrying multiple explosive devices and a social media account allegedly linked to Neumayer detailing intent to attack the embassy and threatening President Trump. Israel returned him to the U.S. as of this morning, where our special agents arrested him at John F. Kennedy Airport. He will now face justice," Patel noted.

The DOJ noted that, if found guilty, Neumayer faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, plus a maximum fine of $250,000.