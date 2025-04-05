FBI director strengthens measures to prevent China from acquiring farmland

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de abril, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel steps up action to curb China's purchase of U.S. farmland, warning that the practice poses a threat to national security and the food supply. The Trump Administration is backing this initiative as part of its strategy to reduce the influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the country.

Patel and his focus on CCP interference.

Erica Knight, an adviser to Patel, emphasized that fighting CCP interference in the United States is one of her top priorities.

"With his unmatched experience in counterterrorism and intelligence, Patel possesses a profound understanding of the grave threats our nation faces," he told Fox News Digital. "His expertise and unwavering resolve make him uniquely equipped to lead the bureau to crush CCP infiltration and safeguard America’s national security."

Change in foreign adversary tactics

During a meeting with lawmakers, Patel warned that, in the face of increased control on the southern border, adversaries such as China, Russia, and Iran have shifted their strategy, turning their attention to the northern border. This shift in the tactics of hostile actors has increased the urgency of taking steps to limit their access to strategic resources within the country.

President Donald Trump also addressed the issue of Chinese ownership of agricultural land during a conversation aboard Air Force One, assuring that his administration monitors the issue on an ongoing basis.

Legislative initiatives in Congress

In light of these concerns, several lawmakers have promoted measures to curb land purchases by foreign entities linked to adversarial governments.

In March, Senator Mike Rounds introduced the PASS Act, which seeks to prohibit the purchase of agricultural land near military bases or sensitive areas by entities from countries such as China. This legislation, supported by both parties, would allow the Department of Agriculture to refer cases to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for evaluation.

Also, in January, a group of Republican senators led by Tom Cotton, Kevin Cramer, and Katie Britt introduced the Not One More Inch, Not One More Acre Act, which would force the sale of land under Chinese ownership or influence that poses a national security risk.

However, Ric Grenell, presidential envoy for special missions, warned that the problem goes beyond land ownership. "While conservative legislators and governors across the country are taking action to stop adversarial nations from buying U.S. farmland, we must recognize that there’s a much broader issue at play here — China’s end goal is not confined to land ownership," he said.