Next Sunday, March 9, begins Daylight Saving Time (DST) for the year 2025 in the United States, and the question most people ask themselves is, should I set the clock back or set the clock forward, and the correct answer is forward. If you want to know the time you will have to make the change, the reasons why this adjustment is made, and how it affects most of the USA, read all the details shared with you below.

Daylight Saving Time 2025 in the USA

From Sunday, March 9 until the first Sunday in November, much of the United States will have to add one more hour to the clocks starting at 2:00 am. That is: the hands of the clock will move or set any electronic device, from 2:00 am to 3:00 am. And although for some it seems that this measure will lose an hour of sleep that night, the truth is that more hours of solar energy will be gained for weeks.

This change was designed with the aim so that citizens like you can take advantage of natural light more efficiently during the spring and summer, and also to save on electricity and gas bills.

A man takes advantage of the adjustment to daylight saving time to bask in the sun in Central ParkAFP

Where does Daylight Saving Time 2025 not apply?



In places like Hawaii, because of its geographic location, and much of Arizona, except for the Navajo Nation, standard time is maintained year-round. So if you live in any of these areas or go on vacations to these places between March 9 and the first Sunday in November, you will not need to make any adjustments to your clock.

US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa are also not on Daylight Saving Time, so if you don't want to be late somewhere, be careful.