Find out which days in 2025 that there will be free admission to national parks

National parks have established themselves as a favorite choice for holiday travel and short getaways. In an effort to make access to these destinations even easier, the National Park Service (NPS) announced six days in 2025 when admission will be completely free.

Designated days of free admission

Free entry will be available at more than 400 national parks, including all 63 designated "national" parks. The selected dates are:

- January 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

- April 19: First day of National Park Week.

- June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day.

- August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

- Sept. 27: National Public Lands Day.

- November 11: Veterans Day.

These days represent an open invitation to explore the nation's natural and cultural treasures at no cost.

Recommendations for high-demand days

Although admission will be free, the NPS warns that high demand on these days could cause significant crowds. Therefore, it is recommended to plan ahead and make reservations at the parks that require them. In addition, it is important to note that, although access to the parks will be free on designated days, visitors will be required to pay for additional services or specific activities within the parks.

For those who visit the parks regularly, the NPS offers an $80 annual pass, which provides access to more than 2,000 government-managed recreation areas.

Impact of tourism on parks

In 2023, approximately 325 million people visited the nation's national parks. Sites such as Blue Ridge Parkway in Appalachia, Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee topped the list of most visited parks.