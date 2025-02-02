Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

For another year, Punxsutawney Phil provides the nation's best-known weather forecast from Pennsylvania. Groundhog Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

The verdict is this: winter will drag on for six more weeks. According to popular folklore, if the groundhog sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, spring comes early. Punxsutawney's 'inner circle' reconvened its followers at dawn at Gobbler's Knob, next to the tree in which the groundhog dwells.

This year, Phil saw his shadow and thus predicted a long winter. With this one, Phil has predicted 107 forecasts for winter and 21 for an early spring. One year had partial shade, in 1942. There were 10 years in which Phil's prediction was not recorded, all of which occurred in the 1880s and 1890s.

The so-called 'inner circle' is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for groundhog Phil. Marmot Day celebrated in Punxsutawney - about 105 miles northeast of Pittsburgh - has its origins in a German legend about a furry rodent. The event annually draws thousands of people to the town.