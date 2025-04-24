Federal DHS agents detained 10 illegal immigrants in Pomona who were working as day laborers

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de abril, 2025

Federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)detained ten day laborers in Pomona Tuesday morning in an immigration operation that took place in front of a Home Depot store, just as the day laborers were beginning their workday. Citing reports from community members, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis commented in a statement that "This morning, my office was alerted by community members of a federal Homeland Security presence in the city of Pomona, where approximately 15-20 day laborers were reportedly detained."

Solis also reported that she and the county remain committed to allowing all residents to exercise their constitutional rights. "In response, I immediately directed the Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs to connect with the Pomona Day Labor Center to ensure those impacted receive the support and resources they need. While this remains a developing situation, I want to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of their immigration status, are aware of and can exercise their constitutional rights. Just last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an additional $5.5 million in funding for RepresentLA — a program dedicated to providing our immigrant community with access to legal representation," Solis explained.

Details of the transaction

Regarding the operation, the DHS explained in a statement several details about it, specifying that there were 10 detainees. "Agents conducted an operation in Pomona targeting an illegal alien with an active arrest warrant. During the operation, nine additional illegal aliens were encountered and taken into custody. Several of those apprehended had prior charges, including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, immigration violations, and DUI."

For its part, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency also released a statement in whichit denied several claims by Democratic activists, who claimed that the agency had been part of the operation. "ICE was not a part of the law enforcement activity in the city of Pomona, near a Home Depot. ICE does not conduct raids as part of its routine daily immigration law enforcement efforts. ICE’s enforcement resources are based on intelligence-driven leads and ICE officers do not target persons indiscriminately. ICE uses data-driven, fact-based intelligence to identify, arrest and remove criminal aliens from the United States. It partners with local, tribal, state and federal law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe and preserve national security."