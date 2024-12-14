Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump announced that he will work with Republicans to eliminate Daylight Saving Time for good. Almost a month away from the start of his second term, the president-elect has already set some priorities when it comes to tackling the economy, the migration crisis and geopolitics. However, he also announced his intention to end the two time changes per year.

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

In 2024, Daylight Saving Time ran from March 10 until November 3, when Daylight Saving Time began.

How much does Daylight Saving Time cost?

The answer to this question may vary from study to study. For example, a 2016 report by Chmura Economics & Analytics estimated that daylight saving time costs the United States about $430 million a year, at a minimum.

In turn, a 2008 report done by the Independent Institute concluded that the annual cost was significantly higher. According to its findings, changing time twice a year could cost as much as $1.7 billion.