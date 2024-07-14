All you must know of the Republican National Convention, on VOZ

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-14T15:39:41.000Z"}

VOZ will be inside the Republican National Convention to offer its followers the best and most rabid news of the conservative conclave that will proclaim Donald Trump candidate for President. Led by Orlando Salazar, founder and CEO of VOZ, and with the help of Karina Yapor, a powerful team of journalists and analysts will bring to your homes the best and most accurate information, interviews with the protagonists and the most accurate analysis of what is happening.

Vanessa Vallejo, Raymond K. Azar and Alfonso Aguilar, among others, will accompany Karina at the stand that VOZ has prepared at the Convention venue, so that no detail worth mentioning will be left unanalyzed. They will also be the VOICE of Hispanics to convey the concerns of this community to the leaders of the Republican Party.

The VOZ microphones will be used by all the participants in the convention who have something relevant to say. Delegates, leaders of the various GOP delegations and groups, as well as legislators, will be leaving their opinions and feelings at our booth so that they can feel as if they were present;

In addition, to ensure that everything reaches our followers with the highest possible quality, we will deploy a team of the best professionals.

VOZ was born two years ago to defend the principles, ideas and values that made the United States of America great; and we aim to become a reference for the Hispanic community, which every year has a greater weight in society. These objectives, two years later, are being achieved.