ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Gemini experience simultaneous outages, affecting thousands of users

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de septiembre, 2026

ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Gemini experienced service outages on Thursday morning, according to Downdetector, in a rare coincidence involving three of the leading artificial intelligence platforms.

According to Axios, all four platforms—OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, xAI's Grok, and Google's Gemini—were showing issues on Downdetector. The outlet noted that, although outages affecting these services are common, it is unusual for all four to experience issues at the same time, especially as reliance on artificial intelligence models continues to grow.

For its part, OpenAI reported that it was investigating "elevated errors in ChatGPT and Codex," according to a screenshot of its status page reviewed by The New York Post. The issue had been ongoing for about 20 minutes when the information was recorded.

Anthropic also reported high error rates in several Claude models and noted that it had identified the cause of the issue and was working on a solution.

The affected Anthropic models included Mythos/Fable 5.1, Mythos/Fable 5, Opus 5, Opus 4.8 and Opus 4.6, according to the company's status page.

Anthropic initially reported the issue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. At 10:49 a.m., the company noted that it was continuing to work to resolve the issue.

Issues were also reported with Gemini, the artificial intelligence service from Google. However, the company had not yet issued an official confirmation of an outage.