Brussels gains access to Mythos 5, Anthropic's most sensitive AI, after months of negotiations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de septiembre, 2026

The European Union has gained access to Mythos 5, Anthropic's most powerful and restricted artificial intelligence model, following several months of talks with the U.S. company, the European Commission confirmed on Thursday.

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) is already testing the system, designed to assess cyber vulnerabilities and offensive capabilities in cyberspace, said Thomas Regnier, spokesperson for the Commission's Digital Affairs Directorate.

"Following our constructive dialogue with Anthropic, we can confirm that ENISA has gained access to Mythos 5 and is currently testing it," Regnier said.

Why Mythos matters Mythos 5 belongs to Anthropic's "Mythos-class" family of models, the highest tier of its architecture, above the commercial Claude Fable 5 line, which has been available to the public since June with automatic safeguards.



The key difference is the access policy: Mythos is provided to a select group, with fewer restrictions than Fable 5. It is designed for cyber defense and penetration testing, and as such can also be used to design more sophisticated cyberattacks.

Limited and delayed access

According to AFP, the agreement comes more than three months after Anthropic announced in June that the EU would be part of the so-called Glasswing Project, a select group of governments and companies authorized to test Mythos for its cybersecurity risks.

However, the success is only partial: the Commission acknowledged that ENISA will not be able to test the latest iteration of the model, Mythos 5.1, released just days ago, which incorporates even more advanced capabilities in code generation and vulnerability analysis.

Anthropic has so far maintained very restricted access to Mythos, reserved almost exclusively for U.S. agencies and a handful of international partners, due to its potential to identify and exploit critical flaws in computer systems.