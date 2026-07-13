Meta removes AI feature on Instagram following criticism over privacy and the use of photos without consent

A cell phone with social media apps, such as TikTok, Instagram, X, and Snapchat among others (File photo) NurPhoto via AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de julio, 2026

Meta disabled an experimental artificial intelligence feature on Instagram that allowed the use of users' public images to generate new images with AI, following a wave of criticism related to privacy and copyright.

The tool, called Muse Image, had been presented as a creative option for creating AI-generated photos for social media profiles. However, controversy arose when numerous users reported that the feature had been enabled by default, without requesting explicit consent.

The company's decision came just a few days after its launch. In a statement cited by The Hill, Meta acknowledged that the feature did not meet users' expectations.

"Our intention was to offer a useful creative tool and give users control over whether their public content could be used in this way. We've received feedback indicating that this feature did not meet expectations, so it is no longer available," the company said.

The removal affects only Instagram. The AI model remains available on other Meta platforms, such as WhatsApp and the Meta AI app, reflecting the company's more cautious approach to rolling out such tools.

Concerns about privacy and image rights

The main criticisms were centered on the fact that the feature allowed strangers to use other users' public photos to create AI-generated images, raising concerns about consent, personal data protection, and image rights.

Among the organizations that opposed the measure was SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors and media professionals. The organization called the tool "reckless," arguing that it could facilitate the creation of unauthorized digital replicas.

"Given that we are all aware of the dangers of non-consensual digital replicas, a feature that encouraged such behavior is reckless. We appreciate its removal. It is the responsible thing to do," the union stated.

The consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen also welcomed Meta's decision, calling it a victory for user privacy and digital rights.