'Earthset' photo taken by Artemis II astronauts released

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de abril, 2026

More than 57 years after the Apollo 8 mission's famous "Earthrise" click, the Artemis II astronauts immortalized a "sunset" of our planet in a photo released Tuesday by NASA.

The image shows the Earth hiding behind the lunar horizon, a fan phenomenon known as "Earthset."

Americans Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Victor Glover, as well as Canadian Jeremy Hansen, set out Tuesday on their return to Earth after flying over the moon and observing little-known parts of the satellite.

The legendary Apollo 8 "Earthrise" photo was taken Dec. 24, 1968, by American Bill Anders during the first human lunar flyby, along with compatriots Frank Borman and Jim Lovell.