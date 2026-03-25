OpenAI shuts down Sora, its artificial intelligence video creation app

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de marzo, 2026

The technology company OpenAI announced the end of Sora, its platform for generating videos through textual descriptions, just over two years after it was introduced and after about six months of activity.

Through a brief message posted on social networks, OpenAI, run by tech mogul Sam Altman, has reported the discontinuation of Sora.

"We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you," OpenAI wrote on its X profile.

"What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work," the company added.

According to information reported by AFP, OpenAI will now focus on developing professional coding and productivity tools ahead of a possible IPO this year.

The Walt Disney Company, which had granted a license in December to use the likeness of its animated characters in Sora and had committed to investing $1 billion, will cancel its agreement with OpenAI following the app's closure, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.