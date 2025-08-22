SpaceX launches secret military drone into space

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de agosto, 2025

A secret U.S. military space drone designed to remain in orbit for several hundred days was successfully launched Thursday night on a SpaceX company Falcon 9 rocket.

Liftoff from the Cape Canaveral base in Florida took place at 23H50 local time, according to images broadcast live by the group owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The dron X-37B was designed by United Launch Alliance, a subsidiary of Boeing.

The U.S. Space Force said the craft's mission, its eighth in space, includes "a wide range of test and experimentation objectives," although its total duration was not disclosed.

"These operational demonstrations and experiments comprise next-generation technologies, including laser communications and the most developed quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space," according to a statement from that military branch last month.

"Mission 8 will contribute to improving the resiliency, efficiency, and security of space-based communications architectures" it added.

About the size of a small bus, the X-37B looks like a scaled-down version of the space shuttles that were retired in 2011.

In previous missions, the drone has conducted tests for the U.S. space agency NASA.

The craft is nine meters long and about 4.5 meters between its wings.