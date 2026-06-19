Mexico capitalizes on a costly mistake by South Korea and secures its spot in the next round of the World Cup

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 18 de junio, 2026

The World Cup now has its first team to advance to the knockout stage. In a day of matches characterized by high physical intensity and lopsided scores, the Mexican national team secured its spot in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over South Korea.

The rest of the day’s matches in Groups A and B were marked by fierce competition and efficiency on the field.

Mexico capitalizes on a mistake and secures the top spot

The team led by Javier Aguirre took the field at Guadalajara Stadium with three changes from its opening match, looking to seal its fate early in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

After a balanced first half in which the Mexican defense had to work to the limit, including a save on the goal line by Edson Álvarez following a shot by Son Heung-min, the match opened up early in the second half due to a mistake by South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

Five minutes into the second half, a collision between the Korean goalkeeper and his own defender left the ball adrift, allowing Luis Romo to score on his first touch with the net completely unguarded.

Despite South Korea’s late pressure, a superb double save by goalkeeper Raúl Rangel in the final minutes preserved the decisive lead. With this result, Mexico advances as the leader of Group A and will play the next round in the country’s capital, while South Korea will face a do-or-die match on the final matchday against South Africa.

Physical dominance and a flurry of goals

In the other Group A match, the Czech Republic and South Africa drew 1-1 at Atlanta Stadium, in a game officiated by U.S. referee Tori Penso.

The Europeans took an early lead through Michal Sadilek, but gave up ground in the final stretch, allowing the Africans to tie the game on a penalty kick thanks to a conversion by Teboho Mokoena in the 83rd minute. Both teams earned their first point of the tournament, keeping their mathematical chances alive to qualify as one of the best third-place finishers.

Meanwhile, the action in Group B demonstrated that conservative approaches lack the tools to counter the physical dominance of the North American and European teams.

In Vancouver, Canada secured its first-ever World Cup victory by crushing a weak Qatari team 6-0. Forward Jonathan David led the offense with a hat trick, complemented by goals from Cyle Larin, Nathan-Dylan Saliba, and an own goal by the Qataris, who finished the match with nine men due to the red cards shown to Homam Al-Amin and Assim Madibo. The bitter note for the co-hosts was the horrifying fracture suffered by midfielder Ismaël Koné.

Finally, in Los Angeles, Switzerland broke the deadlock in a hard-fought match against Bosnia-Herzegovina to ultimately prevail with a resounding 4-1 victory.

The Balkan side’s defensive strategy crumbled in the final quarter-hour under Swiss pressure, which paved the way to victory with a brace by Johan Manzambi coming off the bench, in addition to goals by Rubén Vargas and Granit Xhaka on penalty kicks.