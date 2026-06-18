Ibrahima Konaté, Real Madrid's newest player

Ibrahima Konaté, a Real Madrid player, during his time at Liverpool DPPI via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de junio, 2026

It’s official: Ibrahima Konaté has become Real Madrid's fourth signing as the club continues to strengthen its roster after a season without titles and marked by institutional turmoil.

The French defender joins the project led by new coach José Mourinho, who has also brought in Spanish defender Marc Cucurella and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Konaté, 27, will wear Real Madrid's white jersey for the next four seasons. Real Madrid did not pay a transfer fee, as his contract with Liverpool FC had expired.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Ibrahima Konaté have reached an agreement under which he will be a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, through June 30, 2030," the club announced via a statement.

With the arrival of Konaté, who is currently competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with France, Europe’s most successful club is strengthening a position that has been a headache this past season. Injuries to several players affected Real Madrid’s performance this past campaign.