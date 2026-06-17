The Iranian national team was reportedly forced to leave the United States immediately after its World Cup debut

An Iranian player sits on the field after the 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their 2026 World Cup debut.Etienne Laurent - AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 16 de junio, 2026

Iran’s men’s national soccer team was reportedly forced to drastically alter its logistics at the World Cup after allegedly receiving a peremptory order to leave U.S. territory just hours after the conclusion of its first match of the tournament.

Although the delegation had planned to spend the night in Los Angeles to begin the athletes’ physical recovery, official directives forced the team’s immediate transfer back to its training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

The Iranian team had kicked off its participation in the tournament on Monday night, securing a 2-2 draw against New Zealand amidst an atmosphere of notable political tension both inside and outside the stadium.

After the final whistle, the hotel and rest arrangements for the Tehran delegation were canceled on orders from higher-ups.

Discontent within the Iranian delegation and requests for assistance from FIFA

The team’s head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the rushed evacuation, arguing that the physical demands of a high-level competition require minimum rest periods that were not granted.

The coach declined to specify the exact source or the official agency that issued the immigration directive for an expedited departure to the Mexican border.

“The truth is, we don’t know why they’re sending us back,” Ghalenoei stated through an interpreter.

Likewise, the team’s captain, Mehdi Taremi, added to the complaints regarding the exhaustive pre-game checks, explaining that they had to endure five hours of travel and meticulous customs checks on their way in from Tijuana.

Due to these conditions, the soccer player called on FIFA to intervene and provide them with greater assistance in the face of what he described as a disastrous situation for the team.

Protests from the exile community and rejection of the regime’s symbols

The soccer match also served as a stage for the Iranian diaspora to express their rejection of the theocratic regime ruling their country of origin.

Outside the sports complex in California, hundreds of fans gathered to demonstrate against the policies of the Islamic Republic peacefully.

Inside the stands, the public condemnation became evident when a large number of fans booed and turned their backs on the field while Tehran’s official anthem was being played.

Despite FIFA regulations aimed at curbing ideological chants in the stands, attendees wore T-shirts and pins featuring the Lion and the Sun, the traditional and patriotic emblem of the Iranian flag prior to the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in 1979.