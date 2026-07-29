The Mariners came from behind to defeat the Dodgers 7-6 in a slugfest in Los Angeles

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de julio, 2026

The Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in a back-and-forth game in which both offenses traded blows before Seattle took the lead for good in the eighth inning.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers showed power at the plate from the start. Shohei Ohtani opened the game with a home run—his 23rd of the season—and delivered again in the fourth inning with an RBI single with the bases loaded that tied the score at 4-4. However, a baserunning mix-up by Kyle Tucker prevented another run from scoring.

Max Muncy also contributed to the offense with a solo home run in the fifth inning, his 21st of the season. In addition, he hit his 130th home run at Dodger Stadium, tying Eric Karros for the most home runs in the stadium's history.

From the bottom of the lineup, Dalton Rushing and Tommy Edman helped keep several of Los Angeles' offensive threats alive during the game.

On the mound, starter Justin Wrobleski had his toughest outing of the month. The left-hander allowed five earned runs and seven hits—including four home runs—over six innings of work, striking out seven. His ERA rose from 2.62 to 2.88.

Manager Dave Roberts noted that Seattle came in with a clear offensive plan to target Wrobleski's high pitches.

"You could tell they were looking up and trying to make contact against Justin. A lot of pitches were high—a couple of them out of the strike zone that they were still making contact with. So clearly their plan was to make contact with the fastball or the high pitches in the strike zone, and he didn't adjust his pitch location enough. That's why he gave up so many home runs," Roberts said in remarks reported by MLB.

For his part, Wrobleski stated that, despite the result, he felt he pitched better than the statistics reflect, though he acknowledged that he was unable to adapt to the opponent's offensive adjustments.